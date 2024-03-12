The content originally appeared on: Latin America News – Aljazeera
Haiti’s PM Ariel Henry has tendered his resignation following an emergency meeting of regional nations and appealed for calm as the country descends into chaos.
Regional leaders of the Caribbean Community have held the emergency summit to discuss a framework for a political transition, which the US had urged to be “expedited” as armed gangs wreaked chaos amid repeatedly postponed elections.
