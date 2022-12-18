Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Argentina’s Lionel Messi (10) and teammates celebrate after defeating Croatia 3-0 in a World Cup semifinal football match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko).

Reigning champions France and Argentina will face off in the final of the 2022 on Sunday at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

France were fancied by the bookmakers as the World Cup reached the semifinals, but the heavyweight final matchup against Argentina has everyone scratching their heads.

The monumental clash in the Qatar showpiece has both teams sitting at dead-even odds to lift the trophy, as things stand.

Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina will be hoping to earn their first World Cup title since 1982 after dominating Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday by a 3-0 scoreline. France, meanwhile, will be looking to become the first back-to-back World Cup title winners since 1962 after topping Cinderella story Morocco in the semifinals.

Croatia knocked out pre-tournament favourites Brazil, meaning Argentina are the side remaining with the highest pre-tournament odds.

The final will be a now or never affair for Messi.

The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title.

Can he finally, at the age of 35, win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pel? and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest-ever players?

In the poll below, tell us which country will win football’s biggest prize – the World Cup – on Sunday.

Which country will win the FIFA World Cup on Sunday?

Argentina

48% (32 votes)

France

44% (29 votes)

I don’t know

8% (5 votes)

Total votes: 66

