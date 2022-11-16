Sports

TT Red Force captain Nicholas Pooran. – Photo courtesy CWI Media

RED FORCE captain Nicholas Pooran blazed a century on Wednesday to lead his team to a daunting 312 for six against Barbados, in semifinal one of the CG United Super50 competition.

At the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, Pooran continued his sensational form with his second List A century.

The left-hander cracked five boundaries and eight sixes in a commanding display, which came off just 82 balls.

It took Pooran top of the run charts with 334 runs from seven matches and a batting average of over 200.

Batting first, Red Force lost Kjorn Ottley (1) and Jason Mohammed (0) cheaply in a brilliant opening spell from pacer Akeem Jordan. But Amir Jangoo (81 off 114 balls) and a resurgent Darren Bravo (54 off 65) repaired the innings with a 92-run partnership.

The wicket of Bravo brought Pooran to the crease, and the West Indies white-ball captain took the attack to the Bajans,

Barbados captain Shai Hope utilised eight bowlers in an attempt to stem the flow of runs, to no avail.

When Jangoo and Pooran fell in the space of nine balls, TT was 256/5 in the 46th over, but Akeal Hosein’s late onslaught (42 off 20, three fours and three sixes) left Barbados demoralised as he took the Red Force past 300.