News Americas, New York, NY, April 21, 2025: Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff and the first Jesuit to lead the Roman Catholic Church, passed away at 88, marking the end of a transformative 12-year papacy that reshaped the Church’s direction and voice on global issues.

From the barrios of Buenos Aires to the Vatican’s highest seat, Pope Francis — born Jorge Mario Bergoglio — broke centuries of tradition to become a spiritual trailblazer. Known for his humility, progressive stance on social justice, and dedication to the marginalized, Pope Francis carved a distinct legacy as a global peacemaker and internal reformer.

Here are 10 key things to know about the late Pope Francis:

1. First Latin American and Jesuit Pope

Pope Francis made history in 2013 by becoming the first pope from Latin America and the first Jesuit pontiff. Born in Argentina to Italian immigrants, he brought a global South perspective to the Vatican.

2. A Humble Beginning

Francis was raised in a working-class neighborhood in Buenos Aires. He once worked as a janitor and lab technician before joining the Jesuits, driven by a calling he felt at 17 while entering a church.

3. A Champion for the Marginalized

Throughout his papacy, Francis consistently stood up for the poor, refugees, Indigenous peoples, and the environment. His first papal trip was to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a gateway for African migrants to Europe.

4. Advocate for Climate Action

His encyclical Laudato Si’ became a landmark document that connected Catholic theology to environmental stewardship, calling on the world to care for “our common home.”

5. Reformer of Church Governance

Francis aimed to decentralize the Church, empowering local bishops and synods. He reshaped the College of Cardinals to include more representatives from Africa, Asia, and Latin America, influencing the Church’s future leadership.

6. Focus on Inclusivity

He made headlines with statements like “Who am I to judge?” when asked about gay priests, and he later supported civil unions and allowed blessings for same-sex couples — a notable shift in tone, if not doctrine.

7. Took Action Against Abuse

Though initially criticized for his slow response, Francis enacted important reforms to address sexual abuse in the Church, including holding bishops accountable and increasing survivor support.

8. Diplomatic Bridge-Builder

Francis played key roles in major global events, helping to thaw U.S.-Cuba relations and promoting peace in war-torn regions like South Sudan and Iraq.

9. A Voice Against Nationalism

He strongly opposed walls and exclusionary politics, often clashing with nationalist leaders worldwide including Donald Trump and J.D. Vance whom he met briefly at Easter before his death. His bold stance made him a polarizing figure in political and religious spheres alike. In February, Pope Francis harshly criticized Trump’s policy of mass deportations and urged Catholics to reject anti-immigrant narratives in an unusually direct attack on the American administration.

In an open letter to American bishops at the time, Francis said that deporting people who often come from difficult situations violates the “dignity of many men and women, and of entire families.” The pope wrote that he had “followed closely the major crisis that is taking place in the United States with the initiation of a program of mass deportations,” adding that any policy built on force “begins badly and will end badly.”

10. A Legacy of Open Dialogue

Francis encouraged the Church to embrace “discernment” — listening, debating, and reflecting — on contentious topics like celibacy, women’s roles, and LGBTQ+ inclusion. While not all reforms were realized, he opened doors that had long been closed.

In his final years, despite physical ailments, Pope Francis remained a visible and active figure, continuing his mission of hope, compassion, and justice. His passing marks the end of a significant era in the Catholic Church — one that many will remember for its boldness, humility, and unwavering focus on humanity’s most vulnerable.