File photo: Port of Spain General Hospital.

Police are probing the death of a Port of Spain man early on Tuesday morning.

Police said Ryan Henry went to the Port of Spain General Hospital’s Casualty Department at around 11.30 pm on Monday with injuries to his arms and cuts to his head.

Henry told staff he was beaten with a piece of wood but did not give further information on when or where the beating happened, and who assaulted him.

Investigators said Henry walked to the hospital.

At around 2.54 am, staff at the hospital noticed that Henry was unresponsive and pronounced him dead.

Doctors notified the Besson Street police who in turn passed on the information to police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I.

Police said no reports involving Henry were made to the Besson Street police station between Monday and Tuesday.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday.

The death has been deemed a suspected homicide.