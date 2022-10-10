Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 06, 2022: Under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, October 03, 2022, to discuss significant matters of national interest and made several significant decisions to improve the well-being of the people. Under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, October 03, 2022, to discuss significant matters of national interest and made several significant decisions to improve the well-being of the people. The following are the decisions taken:

Approval has been granted for a proposed community engagement and parent outreach process to engender support for the merger of the Estridge Primary and Edgar T. Morris Primary schools in the 2022-2023 academic year, effective January 2023.

Additionally, the approval has also been given for the site evaluation of the Estridge Primary physical plant as a possible new site for the transfer of the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School including the drawings, costing and the required repairs and upgrades to the physical plant of the Cotton Thomas Comprehensive School to facilitate its use by the Dr. William Connor Primary School after its transfer to the new site.

The Cabinet approved the Teacher Education Award which is given to the student of the Division of Teacher Education of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College with the best overall result.

The criteria for the winner of the award are as follows: The individual must be a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, they must be registered full time at the Division of Teacher Education and have successfully completed all programme requirements accredited by the University of the West Indies, School of Education.

Thirdly, approval has also been granted by the Cabinet for the amendment of the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) Act in section 2, by replacing the definition of the expression “Minister”, with “Minister” means “The Minister responsible for Economic Development and/or Investment”.

In like manner, approval was given to make the necessary amendment to the Small Business Development Act, in section 2 by replacing the definition of the expression “Minister” with “Minister” means the Minister responsible for Small Business and/or Entrepreneurship.

Finally, the Cabinet has approved the date for the Annual 25 Most Remarkable Teens ceremony. The date has been set for Thursday 17th November 2022. For the past two (2) years the event has been hosted at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Center at Lime Kiln, due to the inadequate spacing at the National Parliament. However, a venue for the 2022 edition has not been chosen yet. Further details will be forthcoming.

https://youtu.be/zbBU2-PWszM