Hurricane Ian, currently west-south-west of Naples and reportedly displaying maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, is expected to make a powerful impact on the west coast of Florida today.

Based on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, the catastrophic damage to be left in the path of this mammoth category 4 hurricane is anticipated to include the following:

severe damage to homes, with loss of some roof structures and/or some exterior wallssnapped or uprooted treesdowned power lines and power outages for weeks or months in some areasdangerous storm surge, swells, flooding and possibly tornadoes in some places

This range of damage is still projected for the coastline and other areas inland even though Hurricane Ian is predicted to get weaker once it makes its first landfall somewhere around Sarasota, Naples and Fort Myers, Florida.

Hurricane Ian storm surge forecast (Image: The Weather Channel)

As a result of the life-threatening dangers, all interests on Florida’s west coast and inland are encouraged to stay vigilant, take precautions and adhere to official evacuation or other notices from local authorities.

Similar precautions apply to Charleston and Charlotte, where a second landfall is expected by Thursday evening. This projected, second landfall, is shown below.

Hurricane Ian projected second landfall (image: The Weather Channel)

As a result of the foregoing, the National Hurricane Center advised of the below warnings and watches in place as of Wednesday morning:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa BayDry Tortugas

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Suwannee River southward to FlamingoTampa BayLower Florida Keys from Big Pine Key westward to Key WestDry TortugasFlagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the St. Mary’s RiverSt. Johns River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and MatanzasIndian Pass to the Anclote RiverAll of the Florida KeysFlamingo to South Santee RiverFlamingo to ChokoloskeeLake OkeechobeeFlorida BayBimini and Grand Bahama Islands

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to east of Big Pine KeyFlorida BayMouth of St. Mary’s River to South Santee River