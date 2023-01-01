PPP General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

NEW YEAR’S MESSAGE FROM PPP GENERAL SECRETARY DR. BHARRAT JAGDEO:

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) extends best wishes to our Guyanese brothers and sisters here at home and in the Diaspora, for a peaceful, prosperous, and productive 2023.

The dawn of the New Year offers an opportune moment for reflection and recalibration to complete unfinished business, as well as a fresh juncture for the launching of new initiatives under our manifesto for achieving collective prosperity as a nation.

While the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war posed many challenges for Guyana, as was the case across the world, our government was able to stay the course in keeping our country moving forward in line with our manifesto promises while easing the suffering of our most vulnerable citizens.

Under the national infrastructural improvement plan, work has commenced for the much-anticipated new Demerara River Bridge. The Mandela Avenue to Diamond highway is almost complete; the Ogle to Eccles and the Linden to Mabura highways have commenced, while funding for a new Soesdyke-Linden highway has been secured and sourcing has commenced for a new Corentyne corridor.

Concomitantly, the national energy master plan that is expected to halve electricity costs is well underway with the contract already signed for the Wales Gas to Shore project. Guyana also achieved the milestone of becoming the first country to have been issued carbon credits specifically designed for the voluntary and compliant carbon markets for successfully preventing forest loss and degradation by the Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART). This paved the way for the signing of a multi-million US dollar agreement for the sale of carbon credit to Hess Corporation, a substantialportion of which will go towards Amerindian development.

Thousands of jobs have been created in every region, salary scales have been adjusted upwards and small business loans and grants have benefited thousands. The ongoing housing revolution has empowered countless Guyanese and the health sector is set for world-class advancement.

As a pillar of our nation-building efforts, our government has embarked on a wide-ranging citizens empowerment programme through state-sponsored academic and professional scholarships, youth participation in governance; ICT and other skills training, socio-cultural investments, and community-based enhancement drives.

All of these and more, have been achieved under the competent leadership of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

With these overwhelming successes over the past year, our management of the new and emerging multi-dimensional economy, and the resolute positioning of our country among the global community of contemporary democracies, Guyana is poised for exciting times ahead and we are confident that the People’s Progressive Party has emerged as the only party of choice for the building of a truly progressive and prosperous nation.

As we embrace 2023, our party remains confident in the strength and resilience of all Guyanese and in our collective will to mitigate any and all challenges we may face in the new year.

May we all be imbued with a sense of renewal and enthusiasm as we work assiduously to strengthen bonds of togetherness in our forward march.

Once again best wishes for a joyous New Year!