Argentina take on Croatia in the first semifinal of World Cup 2022.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has analysed more than 200 metrics, including the number of wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the past century to see who is most likely to win on Tuesday.

Croatia’s quarterfinal win over Brazil on December 9 not only stunned the footballing world, but it also flummoxed Kashef – only for a moment, though.

Our robot correctly predicted Argentina’s victory over the Netherlands on Friday, the second quarterfinal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Here is Kashef’s prediction:

Who: Argentina vs Croatia

Where: Lusail Stadium

When: December 13, 10pm (19:00 GMT)

Prediction: Lionel Messi will attempt to guide Argentina into the final for the second time in eight years against 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia. The two sides have faced one another on five occasions with two wins each and a draw.

Kashef favours two-time World Cup champions Argentina for the win today, giving the team a 61 percent chance of dashing Luka Modric’s team’s hopes of reaching the final once again.

Argentina’s win is not a foregone conclusion, however. The Croatians, ranked 12th, have already beaten the world’s top-ranked team Brazil and are yet to have lost a match in this tournament.

Who is going to win the World Cup?

With 60 matches completed, Kashef has a 67 percent accuracy level. Every night at 00:00 GMT Kashef reruns the predictions based on the day’s results.

Predicting match results is no easy task. External factors like team morale or player fitness make a big difference in how the game goes. As things currently stand, only decimal points separate Kashef’s top two teams so it is very likely that the prediction for the tournament winner will change based on today and tomorrow’s match outcomes.

