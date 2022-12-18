Argentina take on France in the final of World Cup 2022.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) robot, has analysed more than 200 metrics, including the number of wins, goals scored and FIFA rankings, from matches played over the past century to see who is most likely to win on Sunday.

Here is Kashef’s prediction:

Who: Argentina vs France

Where: Lusail Stadium

When: December 18, 6pm (15:00 GMT)

Prediction: With 63 matches completed, Kashef has a 68 percent accuracy level. Sizing up all the odds, it could not be any closer.

Kashef predicts that France, captained by Hugo Lloris, will edge out Argentina on Sunday to win the 2022 World Cup.

Predicting match results is no easy task. Unquantifiable factors, such as team morale or player fitness, make a big difference in how the game goes.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict Sunday’s winners by playing our AI game here.

[Al Jazeera]

How much money do the World Cup winners get?

For 2022, FIFA has allocated $42m to the winning team – an increase of $4m compared with four years ago in Russia.

In addition to the prize money, the winning team will receive a gold-plated bronze replica of the 18-carat gold trophy – measuring 38cm (15 inches) in height and weighing 6kg (13lbs) – designed by Italian artist Silvio Gazzaniga.

Are you football’s biggest fan?

How much do you know about Argentina and France at the World Cup in Qatar? Take our quiz below: