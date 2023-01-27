Sky Gallery and PREE, the digital magazine showcasing emerging and established Caribbean writers, announce PREE LIVE! on Saturday.

The public is invited to spend an evening with writers at Sky Gallery (9-11 Phoenix Avenue), Kingston’s hub for multidisciplinary creative expression.

Authors will read their original work on the rooftop deck of Sky Gallery. An open mic will follow the readers after a brief intermission. In addition, attendees can view and purchase the artwork in the current art exhibition ‘Silence: The Hidden Artistry All Around Us’.

Sky Gallery and PREE believe that events like PREE LIVE! will generate thoughtful dialogue while honouring the unique storytelling style of the Caribbean. In this inaugural event, PREE LIVE! showcases writers Sarah Manley, Jessica Knight, and Topher Allen. The host for the evening is Dr Isis Semaj-Hall, UWI lecturer, co-founder, and associate editor of PREE.

“I want people to leave this event enriched by the experience, feeling they have been seen as well as heard. But mainly, this is an opportunity to make literature accessible to all while making room for emerging writers to hone their craft,” Semaj-Hall said.

The Open Mic following the readings allows attendees to introduce their work to an audience. Writers can register at theSkyGalleryJa.com for the Open Mic. Writers can also attend a writing workshop at 2pm facilitated by PREE.

Attendees can refine their work in progress or use the session to craft a new story.

The event starts at 6:45 pm and the gate price is $2000.