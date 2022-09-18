Responding to the recent announcement that the Speaker of the Parliament has agreed to step down, Premier Wayne Panton has now released the below statement, along with a copy of a letter dated September 15, 2022 to the Speaker.

Premier’s statement:

I have received several media inquiries concerning the statements made by the Speaker of the House, and as reported in Loop News yesterday evening.

It is disappointing that some Members of Parliament cannot show restraint.

Prior to departing for London on Thursday afternoon 15 September, I issued a strongly worded letter to the Speaker, suggesting that he resign on, or before, Friday, 23 September 2022. Whilst a formal written resignation has not been given, I can confirm that I received several messages from Mr. Bush on Friday morning, stating multiple times his intention to resign as Speaker.

It was my intent to wait until after the Official Period of National Mourning, and after Mr Bush had submitted his written resignation to the Clerk of Parliament, to issue any further statement on this matter.

As we conclude the final days of the Official Period of National Mourning, I encourage all residents to show respect and exercise restraint.

Now more than ever, let us honour the legacy of Her Late Majesty and be guided by her example of leadership, public service, humility, dignity and grace.

Copy of letter to the Speaker:

Letter from Premier to Mr Bush (Source: Office of The Premier)