Premier Wayne Panton has assured the public that the government is fully prepared and all emergency services are available to provide assistance as necessary as the island braces for the effects of Tropical Depression 9.

The Cayman Islands has been placed on a Hurricane Watch as the storm is expected to start affecting the territory late Sunday. The system is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane as it moves towards Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands.

Flooding is expected in low-lying areas on Grand Cayman.

At the same time, the premier has urged the public to make preparation.

“I urge everyone to monitor official communication channels, including Radio Cayman, to track the development of this storm system, as storms are unpredictable and can change course at any time,” Panton said in a statement.

“Please ensure that you have ample supplies to provide for yourself and your loved ones through the storm and 48 hours thereafter. Important provisions include prescription medications, baby supplies, non-perishable food and drinking water. Be prepared for potential loss of power,” the premier said.

He added: “I ask that you remain calm. Preparation and caution are key to remaining safe. Please conclude your preparations as quickly as possible and plan to be safely sheltered by Sunday afternoon.

“To allow the public to make final preparations, we have today authorised for supermarkets, hardware stores, and home depots to be open for business on Sunday, 25 September 2022 from 6am to 4pm.

For emergency assistance at any time, please call 911. The Mental Health hotline will remain open at 1-800-543-6463.

Visit weather.gov.ky, caymanprepared.gov.ky, gov.ky and Radio Cayman for up-to-date information on Tropical Depression 9, which will be named Hermine when it becomes a Tropical Storm.

“Be reminded that forecasts and models can change quickly, thus it is critical that we prepare for the worst and pray for the best,” Panton said. “I thank you for your attention. I trust you will be well prepared and above all, stay safe. God bless each of you and our beloved Cayman Islands.”