The process would formally begin on February 28, unless Judge Swain accepts the objections before her. (Ram?n “Tonito” Zayas)

The Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Ad Hoc-PREPA) asked Judge Laura Taylor Swain to stop the Disclosure Statement evaluation process, arguing that the restructuring proposed by the Oversight Board is not financially feasible and violates PROMESA provisions.