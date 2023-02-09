Thursday, February 9, 2023
PREPA bondholders and other creditors against the Oversight Board

The content originally appeared on: El Nuevo Día
They asked Judge Laura Taylor Swain not to proceed with the plan of adjustment’s confirmation process, arguing that the Board is violating their rights and that Puerto Rico has money to pay them

The process would formally begin on February 28, unless Judge Swain accepts the objections before her. (Ram?n “Tonito” Zayas)

The Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Ad Hoc-PREPA) asked Judge Laura Taylor Swain to stop the Disclosure Statement evaluation process, arguing that the restructuring proposed by the Oversight Board is not financially feasible and violates PROMESA provisions.

