by Fernelle Neptune, Ministry of Health

The Project Implementation Unit within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs is working to ensure the successful implementation of Performance Based Financing (PBF) at primary health care facilities, following a recent training session on the development of a “Quality of Care” programme for diabetes and hypertension.

Performance Based Financing, which will be piloted in 17 primary health care facilities is expected to improve the management of non-communicable diseases.

Consultant for Health Quality at the World Bank, Dr. Ben Chan, said performance-based financing is an effective approach to ensure that there is more screening and treatment of patients for diabetes and hypertension at the various primary health care facilities.

He added that the training sessions help set a path for better outcomes as it relates to individuals accessing screening and treatment for diabetes and hypertension.

Principal Nursing Supervisor, Julietta Frederick-Cassius, said she is pleased with the training as it provides the opportunity to assess what currently exists, identify gaps, and improve the delivery of diabetes and hypertension-related services to clients at primary health care facilities.

Primary health nursing supervisors and front-line nurses who participated in the design and development of the “Quality of Care” programme are expected to share the information acquired from the training to others members of the primary health care team.

