PM Browne

The Office of the Prime Minister has learned that a representative of the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU), former UPP candidate Chester Hughes, has been spreading untruthful and incredibly inaccurate claims regarding the payments to be made to former workers of the Jolly Beach Hotel.

A cheque by Government, made payable to the law firm appointed by the court, in the amount of EC$12.9 million, was handed over to the firm weeks ago, in full settlement of the payments due to former Jolly Beach workers.

The ABWU representative is further fully informed that the cheque has been paid over to the law firm, weeks ago, not last week as he has asserted, for onward payment to the former workers of Jolly Beach.

The ABWU has sought to delay the severance payment by wrongly including ineligible former workers.

The information that has been conveyed to the union representative has been confirmed by Lake & Kentish, the law firm in receipt of the $12.9 million in excess of weeks ago.

The use of outright lies and untruthful public statements is the hallmark of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and its operatives.

There is never “a silly season”; always, the re-election of a government is the most important business that a country can undertake in a democracy.

Trying to persuade citizens and electors to believe that the Head of Government is engaged in prevarications, require more than the propaganda and dissembling of the Assistant Secretary General of the ABWU.

The availability of $12.9 million for former Jolly Beach workers has been paid over for weeks; evidently, the government has discharged its responsibility to settle the severance due to the former Jolly Beach workers.

The matter is now solely within the domain of ABWU and their agent.

Antigua Barbuda Workers Union says PM Browne lied about severance payments to Jolly Beach workers

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP