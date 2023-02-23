Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is today celebrating a significant milestone – 29 years since he was first elected by the people of North Central Windward.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said it is a celebratory day for the people of North Central Windward.

He thanked them for their continued support since elected on February 22nd, 1994.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says it has been a very special period for the people of North Central Windward.

