Prime Minister Celebrates 29 Years as elected representative for North Central Windward

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is today celebrating a significant milestone – 29 years since he was first elected by the people of North Central Windward.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said it is a celebratory day for the people of North Central Windward.

He thanked them for their continued support since elected on February 22nd, 1994.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CELEBRATE1.mp3

Prime Minister Gonsalves says it has been a very special period for the people of North Central Windward.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CELEBRATE2.mp3

