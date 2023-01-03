– Advertisement –

The Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has arrived in Guyana for a four-day Official Visit.

Dr. Gonsalves and Guyana President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali arrived on the same flight from Brazil on Monday afternoon.

The two leaders were in Brasilia for Sunday’s inauguration of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

According to a Guyana Department of Public Information (DPI) release, Prime Minister Gonsalves was down to meet with President Ali and Government Ministers to discuss several areas of cooperation.

Gonsalves visited Guyana last year for the inaugural Agri-Investment Forum and Expo.

Headline photo: Courtesy DPI

