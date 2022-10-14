Prince Swanny’s new album Swanology is out Friday along with the video for the project’s latest single, “I Try”.

The project is Prince Swanny’s second full-length release, following 2021’s Serenity, and the first dancehall album under Equity Distribution (EQ), the new indie distribution company from Roc Nation.

Collaborators on the project include Skillibeng (“Shake”), Not3s (“Step By Step”), Kalash (“Love It”), and Byron Messia.

Known for popularising the TriniBad dancehall movement, Prince Swanny is one of the Caribbean’s most popular young artistes.

The 24-year-old known to fans as Swan Dann, put TriniBad on the map with hits like “Go Fi Dem” and “Dreams”, heralding the arrival of T&T’s fresh, youthful and sometimes controversial spin on Jamaica’s dancehall sound and culture.

Swanology, Prince Swanny’s new album is out

Swanny’s growing profile has earned him the attention of Drake, Burna Boy, Bobby Shmurda, Kodak Black, Sean Paul, Yo Gotti, Trinidad James, and Popcaan, each of whom has shared or endorsed his music on social media.

Launched in 2019 by Roc Nation, Equity Distribution is a global music distribution platform that helps artistes distribute their music worldwide while empowering them to maintain ownership of their masters. Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Tokischa, and Fat Joe are among the acts currently working with Equity to release their music.

Swanology finds Prince Swanny staying true to his TriniBad sound — a melodic fusion of trap and dancehall distinct to T&T — while mixing in influences from the US, UK and beyond.

Much of the content is highly personal in nature, Swanny notes, reflecting a recent period of turmoil in his life.

“I wanted to put my feelings into it so that when people listen they can see what I’m saying without even watching a video,” Prince Swanny says. “Every topic, they must feel me through the music.”

On “I Try”, the artiste opens up about his goals and life aspirations, and his efforts to do the right thing amidst temptation and strife.

“Step By Step”, featuring the UK rapper Not3s, is a smoothed-out, Afroswing bop produced by Caribbean beatmakers Stadic and Jonny Blaze.

The album drop follows the release of four recent singles from Prince Swanny that are contained on the project. “Govern”, a street anthem produced by Chady Beatz, was issued in July, and the intimate “Against The World” dropped in August.

“Shake”, featuring Skillibeng, and “No Looking Back” were both released in September.

Swanology Tracklist

No Looking Back (Prod. by Trini Baby)

Resume (Prod. by N3monia)

I Try (Prod. by Yo, Zayah Dan and )

Stay High (Prod. by Vibez)

Time Is Now (Prod. by Extol Music)

Rich Badness feat. BYRON MESSIA (Prod. by Chady Beats)

Killyz (Prod. by Chady Beats)

Govern (Prod. by Chady Beats)

Shake feat. SKILLIBENG (Prod. by Chady Beats and Zayah Dan)

Bestie (Prod. by Kelly Beatz)

Love It feat. KALASH (Prod. by Shaz)

Match Energy (Prod. by Vibez)

Step By Step feat. Not3s (Prod. by Stadic and Johnny Blaze)

Against The World (Prod. by 47 On Da Beat)