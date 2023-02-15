News

A 23-year-old man faced a Princes Town magistrate on Tuesday charged with the murder of Kungie Madhoo.

On Monday, the police charged Rakesh Ghingoree, of Princes Town, with the offence after receiving advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

A police statement on Wednesday said Ghingoree appeared before magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine in the First Court on Tuesday, and the matter was adjourned to March 8.

The statement added that Madhoo, 53, of Cedar Hill, Princes Town, was at the home of a friend on February 8 when he was allegedly threatened by a man wielding a cutlass.

There was a quarrel, during which Madhoo was chopped and died.

Princes Town police were called and arrested the suspect at the scene.

Supt Dhillpaul led the investigations, which ASP Persad and Insp Hosein, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region III, supervised.

Sgt Bridgemohan, also of HBI Region III, laid the charge.