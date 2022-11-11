News

A 27-year-old man from Princes Town has been fined $6,000 for two traffic offences.

Brian Rooplal, of Buen Intento Road, faced Princes Town magistrate Margaret Alert in the Second Court. He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence and driving without an insurance certificate.

The magistrate fined him $1,000 on the first charge, to be paid on or before December 12.

She also fined him $5,000 for driving without an insurance certificate. Rooplal was given until March 1, 2023, to pay this fine, failing which he will serve 12 months’ imprisonment.

On Saturday, during an exercise led by ASP Guzman, Princes Town municipal police arrested Rooplal at around 11.15 am.

They saw him driving along King Street in Princes Town and intercepted the car.

PC Charles laid the charges.

The same day, Rooplal appeared before a justice of the peace, who granted him $15,000 bail to cover both charges.