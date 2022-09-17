– Advertisement –

The Principal of St. Mary’s College (SMC) has responded to a viral video of an incident at the school in which one boy is shown slapping and punching another after being spat on.

“We cannot tolerate that kind of behaviour,” SMC Principal Don Howell asserted.

Howell, describing the incident as unfortunate for the entire school community, indicated that a thorough investigation was underway.

“You know that St. Mary’s College stands on the principle of discipline and respect for school rules and regulations and certainly those are not the values that we teach our young men,” he told reporters.

“We have to continue to assist our boys and to guide them and help them to deal with things in a proper way. Those boys are intelligent boys who under normal circumstances don’t give trouble at school and so we have to correct them,” the SMC Principal explained.

At the same time, he cautioned against jumping to conclusions.

Howell called attention to the tranquil atmosphere at the school while noting that students are focused in class.

In addition, he disclosed that SMC is celebrating what its students are doing.

In this regard, he recalled that Tristan Dorville had set records for Saint Lucia and SMC at a recent Peru swim meet.

Howell also mentioned the school’s performance in CXC exams.

Nevertheless, he noted that apart from intelligence and skill, discipline is important.

“If we allow the regulations to be broken we will just have lawlessness,” Howell declared.

He said he was not surprised that the young man in the viral incident had posted an ‘apology video’ on social media.

“He knows the values taught at the school and would have recognised this is not the way of a Samarian,” Howell told reporters.

“People expect great things from St. Mary’s College and rest assured that we will continue to do great things,” he stated.

Howell also revealed that the school has a clear policy on mobile telephone use at the institution.

“The investigation does include tracking down who recorded the videos. We already have that information and that matter is being dealt with,” he said.

And Howell said SMC reminds everyone that the mobile telephone policy at the institution must be enforced at all times.

Headline photo: Don Howell

