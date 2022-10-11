News

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly – JEFF K MAYERS

THE MINISTRY of Education says allegations of misconduct towards a student by a member of staff at Siparia West Secondary School is “being addressed, according to established protocols.”

The ministry issued a statement on Tuesday, saying its School Supervision and Management Division (SSMD) and police are handling the matter.

It also said the school principal, a representative of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) and a school supervisor said they had no knowledge of gangs after recent reports of attacks on students by schoolmates.

“The procedures and protocols for investigating matters of this nature are very specific, in the interest of protecting students.”

It said an investigation into the alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a student began on September 20, when it was reported to the ministry.

“A report was then made to the community police, and the student, along with SSMD personnel, met with the principal,” the statement read.

“The student’s parents were asked to come into the school, and on September 28, 2022, the staff member in question met with the principal, vice-principal, and subsequently, on October 7, 2022, with officers from the Child Protection Unit, along with the student, parent and SSSD personnel.”

The ministry said in such matters of a sensitive nature, it “must follow all the protocols and procedures.

“The relevant reports from the principal and school supervisor have been received and are being treated with urgency.”

The ministry’s statement comes after a news report published on Tuesday alleged that four complaints had been made to the school about a teacher sexually harassing female students.

Two days earlier, a Penal mother publicly appealed to Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and police to deal with purported gangs at the same school after schoolmates allegedly beat her two sons, one of whom was left unconscious after being hit with a chair. The other is reported to have pretended to be dead or unconscious to stop the attack.