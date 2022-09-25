THE HEAT IS ON: Operation Resilience reaps big in first day
Calculus beats I Am Fred in Menudo Trophy
Nations League: Portugal beat Czechs, Spain lose to Swiss
52 new COVID cases, 2 deaths, 8% positivity rate recorded
Tropical storm watch discontinued for Jamaica — Met Service
Mixed views from Jamaicans ahead of Tropical Storm Ian
Police seize over $3 billion worth of coke at Ian Fleming airport
Probe on; female found dead after birthday drinking spree
Horse racing to go ahead despite tropical storm watch
LIVE BLOG: Tropical Storm Ian forms, Jamaica prepares for its effects
Reports are that woman drank 21 cups of rum to celebrate her special day
11 hrs ago
Screengrab from social media video showing Shannoy Brown drinking to mark her birthday
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The police say they are awaiting the post-mortem results to determine the cause of death of a St Catherine woman who was found dead after reportedly drinking more than 20 cups of an alcoholic beverage to celebrate her birthday on Thursday.
The victim has been identified as Shannoy Brown from Kentish District in St Catherine.
The police say they are investigating the case of sudden death.
Reports from the police are that the woman was hanging out with friends and took on the drinking challenge to celebrate her special day.
She later retired to bed and was reportedly found unresponsive the following day.
A video was posted on social media showing the young woman doing the countdown while consuming glasses of what appeared to be alcohol.
More From
Venice Irving among 16 Jamaicans awarded Chevening Scholarhips
Reports are that woman drank 21 cups of rum to celebrate her special day
Weather system could dump 4-8 inches of rainfall over Jamaica
Among the champions in the 2021 National Reading Competition is a duo from the Clarendon Parish Library Network, who share more than just a love for reading.
Fellow contestants may have noticed tha
Showers, thunderstorms could still impact the weather over Jamaica through Monday
Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and law enforcement agents from overseas seized a large quantity of cocaine at the Ian Fleming International Airport in St Mary.
The cocaine, valued at J$3