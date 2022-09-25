The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News

Reports are that woman drank 21 cups of rum to celebrate her special day

Loop News

11 hrs ago

Screengrab from social media video showing Shannoy Brown drinking to mark her birthday

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The police say they are awaiting the post-mortem results to determine the cause of death of a St Catherine woman who was found dead after reportedly drinking more than 20 cups of an alcoholic beverage to celebrate her birthday on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Shannoy Brown from Kentish District in St Catherine.

The police say they are investigating the case of sudden death.

Reports from the police are that the woman was hanging out with friends and took on the drinking challenge to celebrate her special day.

She later retired to bed and was reportedly found unresponsive the following day.

A video was posted on social media showing the young woman doing the countdown while consuming glasses of what appeared to be alcohol.

