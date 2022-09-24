Police seize over $3 billion worth of coke at Ian Fleming airport
Reports are that woman drank 21 cups of rum to celebrate her special day
2 hrs ago
Screengrab from social media video showing Shanoy Brown drinking to mark her birthday
Police say they are awaiting the post-mortem results to determine the cause of death of a St Catherine woman who was found dead after reportedly drinking over 20 cups of an alcoholic beverage to celebrate her birthday.
The victim has been identified as Shannoy Brown from Kentish District, St Catherine.
Police say they are investigating the case of sudden death.
Reports from the police are that the female was hanging out with friends and took on the drinking challenge to celebrate her special day.
Reports are that she later retired to bed and was found unresponsive the following day.
A video was posted on social media showing the female doing the countdown while consuming glasses of what appeared to be alcohol.
