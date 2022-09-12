– Advertisement –

Agriculture Minister Alfred Prospere has lauded his predecessor, Ezechiel Joseph, on his recent opening of a new agro-processing plant in Babonneau.

Joseph a former minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources, and Co-operatives, and also the former Babonneau MP is a co-owner of J’s Agro-Gladen.

The new facility will dehydrate fruit and other farm produce to create items like banana and breadfruit flour.

” I think that is a very good thing for him,” Agriculture Minister Alfred Prospere said regarding his predecessor’s venture.

And he told reporters on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting on Monday that Joseph, as a former Agriculture Minister, understands the importance of the agro-processing sub-sector.

“Soon after he opened his facility there was a new facility that opened in Desruisseaux – a cassava facility where they are actually into the production of flour,” Prospere recalled.

“This is a very important sub-sector in the agriculture sector that needs to be pushed because it provides opportunities for a number of those persons who are not directly involved in actually growing the crops but using the crops to produce by-products,” the Minister told reporters.

Headline photo: (L to R) Alfred Prospere & Ezechiel Joseph

