THE public health regulations – which mandate that masks must be worn in healthcare facilities – have been extended to December 31.

Speaking at the Health Ministry’s virtual press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said, “No material changes have been made…so it’s a simple renewal.”

On July 17, the Attorney General’s office issued Legal Notice 140 of 202, ending the legal requirements for mask-wearing in public. But it remained mandatory for public and private healthcare facilities. And on Wednesday, the office of the Attorney General issued an extension of this via Legal Notice 189.

The public mask mandate was initially enforced in August 2020 and people could have been fined $1,000 on first offence, $2,000 for the second, and $3,000 for the third offence.