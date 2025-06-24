News Americas, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Tues. June 24, 2025: Puerto Rico’s culinary scene is celebrating a major triumph as Identidad Cocktail Bar in San Juan has been crowned the 2025 James Beard Award winner for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service — one of the most prestigious honors in the food and beverage world.

The coveted accolade recognizes a service professional who not only curates and serves exceptional wine, cocktails, or other beverages in a restaurant or bar setting but also sets the highest standards for creativity, consistency, and hospitality. The award also celebrates professionals who foster sustainable work cultures and serve as mentors within the industry.

Identidad, known for its cutting-edge cocktail program rooted in Puerto Rican identity, has rapidly gained global attention for blending innovation with deep respect for local ingredients and culture. The bar’s expertly crafted menus often feature native fruits, spices, and spirits, paying homage to the island’s rich heritage while delivering world-class beverage experiences.

In awarding Identidad, the James Beard Foundation highlighted the bar’s unwavering commitment to excellence, its creativity in beverage design, and its role in shaping a more inclusive, sustainable, and inspired hospitality environment.

The win solidifies Identidad Cocktail Bar as not only a leader in Puerto Rico’s dynamic bar scene but as a global example of beverage innovation at its finest.

The Identidad Cocktail Bar is owned by Puerto Rican mixologist Edrick Colón and Stephen Alonso. Colón has built a career that masterfully blends Caribbean flavor with artistic expression — crafting not just cocktails, but immersive experiences steeped in Boricua identity and soul.

Since launching his bartending journey in 2006, Colón has become a defining force behind San Juan’s most iconic bars, earning a reputation for creativity, precision, and cultural pride. His first venture, Antillano, showcased his commitment to elevating local flavors and spirits while celebrating Puerto Rican heritage.

That journey evolved in 2024 with the opening of Identidad, where every pour, garnish, and ingredient reflects the island’s essence. At Identidad, Colón reimagines mixology as a celebration of Puerto Rican excellence, weaving ancestral flavors and contemporary techniques into each drink.

Under Colón’s leadership, Identidad has become more than a bar — it’s a vibrant space where culture, craftsmanship, and community collide, offering patrons an unforgettable taste of Puerto Rico’s rich spirit.