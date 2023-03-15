The content originally appeared on: El Nuevo Día
According to the Association of Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Products, the next rate would be nearly three times higher on the island than at the national level, and would result in increases in co-pays and fewer services
Roberto Pando, president of MMAPA, said that compensation to healthcare providers and revenues for the Department of the Treasury would be affected by CMS’s proposed rates for 2024. (Pablo Martinez Rodriguez/Staff GFR Media)
Washington D.C. – This week, Medicare Advantage plans in Puerto Rico filed a report conducted by Milliman with U.S. authorities. This report estimates a 9.1 percent reduction in payments they would receive in 2024 under the preliminary rates structure announced by the federal government.
