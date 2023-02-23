The content originally appeared on: El Nuevo Día
The agency issued a request for proposals for this development in Ceiba
Aponte de la Torre Airport on the Roosevelt Roads.
Although the island still does not have the license to establish a spaceport at the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Ceiba, Puerto Rico Ports Authority began seeking an operator for this horizontal launch spaceport.
