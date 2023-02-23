Thursday, February 23, 2023
Invest in the Caribbean
Home Caribbean Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Ports Authority seeking operator for spaceport in Roosevelt Roads

Puerto Rico Ports Authority seeking operator for spaceport in Roosevelt Roads

By
-
Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: El Nuevo Día
You need to enable JavaScript to view this site.

lockFor Subscribers

The agency issued a request for proposals for this development in Ceiba

os? Aponte de la Torre Airport on the Roosevelt Roads. (Suministrada)

Although the island still does not have the license to establish a spaceport at the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Ceiba, Puerto Rico Ports Authority began seeking an operator for this horizontal launch spaceport.

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias:

Microsoft EdgeGoogle ChromeFirefoxSafari

 

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Embassy Suites by Hilton Aruba Resort is now accepting reservations for February 16th, 2023 and beyond!

Content Safety

HERO

newsamericasnow.com

Trustworthy

Approved by Sur.ly

2022
news-americas-now-black-immigrant-daily-news
News Americas News Network is your one stop destination for Black Immigrant News daily.
© News Americas News Network and NewsAmericasNow.com - All rights reserved

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This

Share This

Share this post with your friends!

Share This

Share this post with your friends!

MORE STORIES

Glenn Lall loses bid to overturn tax exemptions granted to oil...

- 0