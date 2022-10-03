‘Puncha’ chased from bar and shot dead by gunmen
A farmer who was among patrons at a sports bar was shot dead by gunmen in Whitehouse, Westmoreland on Friday.
The deceased is 34-year-old Ricardo Jamieson, alias ‘Puncha’, of Lennox Bigwoods, Darliston in the parish.
Reports are that about 9:45 pm, Jamieson was at the bar along the Whitehouse main road, when two armed men approached him.
He ran, but was chased by the men, who fired at him.
Jamieson sustained multiple gunshot wounds and eventually collapsed along the roadway.
An off-duty policeman intervene by firing shots in the direction of the hoodlums, but they succeeded in fleeing the scene on foot.
The wounded man was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Westmoreland police are probing the development.
