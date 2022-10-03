Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘Puncha’ chased from bar and shot dead by gunmen

WATCH: Trailer, bus crash sparks big online debate; who was wrong?

Businessman ‘likely’ to answer drug charges in US – prosecutor

Newsmaker… Week: Nation stunned by two dramatic student deaths

Stranded sperm whale rescued off Negril coastline

WATCH: ‘Jamaica should never be dependent on foreign energy’ – PM

US$400,000 worth of cocaine seized at SIA; British man held

Elderly tour bus operator dies in Ocho Rios crash

Fortunes reversing for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed

Chinese billionaire Richard Liu settles US rape allegation

Sunday Oct 02

20?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

37 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A farmer who was among patrons at a sports bar was shot dead by gunmen in Whitehouse, Westmoreland on Friday.

The deceased is 34-year-old Ricardo Jamieson, alias ‘Puncha’, of Lennox Bigwoods, Darliston in the parish.

Reports are that about 9:45 pm, Jamieson was at the bar along the Whitehouse main road, when two armed men approached him.

He ran, but was chased by the men, who fired at him.

Jamieson sustained multiple gunshot wounds and eventually collapsed along the roadway.

An off-duty policeman intervene by firing shots in the direction of the hoodlums, but they succeeded in fleeing the scene on foot.

The wounded man was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Westmoreland police are probing the development.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

‘Puncha’ chased from bar and shot dead by gunmen

Jamaica News

WATCH: Trailer, bus crash sparks big online debate; who was wrong?

Jamaica News

Businessman ‘likely’ to answer drug charges in US – prosecutor

More From

Lifestyle

Nick Cannon welcomes baby number 10, Rise Messiah

Just two weeks after welcoming his ninth child with model LaNisha Cole, Nick Cannon is back on daddy duty, announcing the birth of another child, a son named Rise Messiah Cannon.

The entertainer sh

Jamaica News

Elderly tour bus operator dies in Ocho Rios crash

Investigators from the St Ann Traffic Department are probing the circumstances surrounding the collision that claimed the life of an elderly tour bus operator in Ocho Rios in the parish on Thursday.

Jamaica News

Attorney Isat Buchanan found guilty of professional misconduct by GLC

Attorney-at-law Isat Buchanan was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) on Saturday.

Buchanan, who is representing incarcerated en

Sport

KC beat Calabar again while JC whip St Mary’s College 10-0

Defending champions Kingston College (KC) continued their good early season form with a convincing 3-0 win at Calabar High on matchday 14 of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Saturday.

KC

Jamaica News

Tearful send-off for J’can brothers who drowned in the US

Hundreds turn out to pay final respects

Jamaica News

WATCH: ‘Jamaica should never be dependent on foreign energy’ – PM

Holness wants Jamaica to become energy independent, investing in renewable sources

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR