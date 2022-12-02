Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Friday, December 2
Brazil’s Pedro exercises during a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Brazil will face Cameroon in a Group G World Cup football match on Friday. (AP Photo/Andre Penner).
Brazil and Portugal already advanced into the knockout round so the focus on the final day of World Cup group play should be on the six other teams trying to avoid elimination.
Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon, South Korea, Ghana and Uruguay all have a chance on Friday to reach the last 16.
Alas, the spotlight will still be on Brazil and Portugal.
Both teams need to either win or draw in their games to guarantee top spot in their respective groups and avoid a head-to-head match in the knockout round.
Brazil will be without Neymar for their match against Cameroon. The star forward injured his right ankle in Brazil’s opening match and the team plans to reevaluate his status after the game.
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for Portugal even though he missed Wednesday’s training.
Brazil can guarantee the top spot in Group G with a draw, so coach Tite was expected to make changes at nearly every position against Cameroon.
Tite planned to use only reserve players: Ederson will replace Alisson in goal, and Dani Alves, Fabinho, Antony and Gabriel Martinelli are all expected to start.
If the 39-year-old Alves does play, he would become the oldest Brazilian to play at a World Cup — ahead of the 38-year-old Thiago Silva, who is Brazil’s captain in Qatar.
Alves’ last game at a World Cup was in the round of 16 of the 2014 tournament in Brazil. He was injured four years ago in Russia.
See Friday’s schedule below:
Group H10:00 am – South Korea vs Portugal10:00 am – Ghana vs Uruguay
Group G2:00 am – Serbia vs Switzerland2:00 pm – Cameroon vs Brazil
