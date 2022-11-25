Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Friday, November 25
Joy for Brazil supporters at fan zone in Kingston
Neymar injures right ankle during Brazil’s World Cup win
Richarlison’s goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup
Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal
Iranian football player arrested amid World Cup scrutiny
Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands, left, and Senegal’s Idrissa Gueye go for a header during their World Cup, Group A match at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek).
Qatar will return to competition on Friday after becoming the first host nation in World Cup history to drop their first match, a 1-0 loss to Ecuador on the opening night of the tournament.
Qatar get another chance for a victory against Senegal, which also lost their opener.
Senegal are without Sadio Mane, the Bayern Munich forward who was ruled out of the tournament with a leg injury.
Without Mane at the World Cup, Senegal lost to the Netherlands 2-0 and coach Aliou Ciss? is demanding more from forwards Ismaila Sarr and Kr?pin Diatta.
Concacaf team the USA will also be in action on the day as the Americans are down to face England.
The USA are the underdogs following their 1-1 draw with Wales, while England are coming off a 6-2 opening win over Iran.
A win for England would put the Three Lions into the round of the 16 with one game still to play.
See Friday’s schedule below:
Group B
5:00 am – Wales vs Iran2:00 pm – England vs USA
Group A
8:00 am – Qatar vs Senegal11:00 am – Netherlands vs Ecuador
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history.
The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups