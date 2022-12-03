Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Saturday, December 3
Argentina’s Lionel Messi controls a ball during a training session on the eve of the round of sixteen World Cup football match against Australia, in Doha, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz).
Christian Pulisic became an American star with the winning goal — and the injury he got while scoring it — that lifted the USA into the round of 16 at the World Cup.
Pulisic injured his pelvic bonewhen he collided with Iran’s goalkeeper on the goal that sent him to the hospital as the USA won 1-0 and advanced in soccer’s biggest tournament.
Pulisic was cleared to play Saturday, when the Americans face the Netherlands in the knockout round.
The USA are trying to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.
Meanwhile, Lionel Messi goes into yet another match that could be his last on the World Cup stage.
Argentina were shocked by Saudi Arabia in their opening match and had to beat Poland earlier this week to ensure that Messi could continue in his fifth World Cup. One of the greatest players of all-time has never won this tournament, and this one in Qatar is expected to be his last.
Argentina turned a corner with wins over Mexico and Poland and emerged as the winner of Group C to face Australia, ranked 38th in the world.
Australia are in the knockout round for only the second time, their previous trip a 1-0 loss to Italy in 2006.
See Saturday’s schedule below:
Round of 1610:00 am – Netherlands vs USA2:00 om – Argentina vs Australia
