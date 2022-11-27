Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Sunday, November 27
Motorcyclist killed in crash on main road in St Elizabeth
VIDEO: Asafa Powell announces retirement from track and field
Popular St James taxi operator reported missing
Messi leads Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico at World Cup
Charly Black brings holiday vibes to St Ann roadshow
Cop in custody after two men shot dead at party in Clarendon
Agrodolce squash hits sweet, sour notes as Thanksgiving side
Sweet potato pie makes an easy, pretty Thanksgiving dessert
German players warm up during a training session at the Al-Shamal stadium on the eve of the Group E World Cup football match against Spain, in Al-Ruwais, Qatar. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader).
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
A surprise opening-match loss has Germany headed into their second game seeking an easy victory to avoid a second consecutive early World Cup exit.
Too bad the Germans play Spain in what should be anything but a leisurely Sunday stroll.
Spain routed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match for the most lopsided game of this year’s tournament.
Germany should be concerned about their fate as they try to avoid losing three consecutive World Cup games. Before Germany’s early elimination in 2018, the men’s team had not failed to advance out of the group stage since 1938.
The four-time World Cup champions were upset by Japan 2-1 on Wednesday. Spain and Japan lead Group E with three points each, while Germany and Costa Rica have no points.
Three other games are on for the day.
See Sunday’s schedule below:
Group E
5:00 am – Japan vs Costa Rica2:00 pm – Spain vs Germany
Group F
8:00 am – Belgium vs Morocco11:00 am – Croatia vs Canada
More From
Paulette Simpson, the UK-based JN Group executive, has been ranked among Britain’s top 10 most influential people of African or Caribbean heritage.
She was ranked number eight on the Powerlist 2023
Land, air and sea effort, said JCF on their social media page
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi came up with another crucial goal for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday that ignited the team’s World Cup chances.
Messi took a touch from A
The parliamentary caucus of the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is being taken to task by Young Jamaica, the youth arm of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), for voting against extendin
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappe scored two goals and put defending champion France into the knockout stage of the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday.
Mbappe put France ahe
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament.
Qatar can’t advance to the knockout round after losing to Ecuador in t