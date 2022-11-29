Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Tuesday, November 29
Wales’ Gareth Bale (right) duels for the ball with Iran’s Saeid Ezatolahi during the World Cup group B soccer match between Wales and Iran, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan , Qatar, Friday, Nov 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
British rivals meet at the World Cup when Wales faces England with animosity high between the nations over a 2016 video.
Footage went viral six years ago of Wales players celebrating wildly when England was eliminated from the European Championship in a humiliating defeat. Wales had lost to England in the group stage and was ecstatic to see its British neighbour lose.
Now set to meet Tuesday in their final group game, England can send Wales home.
The Three Lions only need a draw to move into the knockout stage, but Wales must win to have a chance at advancing in its first World Cup since 1958.
Wales drew 1-1 with the United States in its opening match, then lost to Iran 2-0 and has only one point in Group B.
England is a World Cup favourite and opened strong with a 6-2 win over Iran, but looked flat in a goalless draw against the United States. England coach Gareth Southgate has been criticised for conservative play and not starting winger Phil Foden.
The Manchester City midfielder has played only 19 minutes in the first game. No matter who starts for England, the goal is to send Wales home and avenge being mocked in 2016.
See Tuesday’s schedule below:
Group A
10:00 am – Ecuador vs Senegal
10:00 am – Netherlands vs Qatar
Group B
2:00 pm – Iran vs USA
2:00 pm – Wales vs England
