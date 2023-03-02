The employees of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) who held down the fort during the cyberattacks to the hospital’s database have been applauded for their efforts.

The hospital held its inaugural Employee of the Month ceremony on Tuesday, February 28 at the QEH Auditorium. Sixty-four individuals from different departments were recognised for their contributions.

Notably, the biomedical team and the information technology team who worked tirelessly for over ten weeks, leading a full-scale response to the attack of the information technology systems, received roaring cheers.

The Most Honourable Dr Corey Forde, the executive director of Clinical and Diagnostic Services, Louise Bobb health service administrator and other department heads were in attendance.

Executive chairman of the QEH, Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland noted that the inaugural ceremony aimed to celebrate the small and big achievements of the staff. She said the organisational culture at the QEH was “a work in progress” and steps were in motion to facilitate the change.

“We are trying to create a culture of open and effective communication between ourselves and our patients. We are seeking to maintain a unified purpose and build and sustain a culture of excellence. Our culture will not be changed by mandates from the Board of Management.”

“What all of you in this room teach us, is that a positive organisational culture is built by inculcating in each and every employee the sense that their words and actions make a difference,” Bynoe-Sutherland remarked.

“Each of you are here today by deliberate choice to give of yourself to the people of Barbados and to your colleagues. There are not yet several hospitals on the island where you can trade your skills – for many working at QEH – working here is the goal. Therefore we are compelled to do all that we can to build recognition into the fabric and sinews of the organisations,” she continued.

Certificates were presented to the Engineering Services Department, the Bio-Medical team, Informational Technology team, the Finance Department, Nursing Services, Human Resources, the Communication Centre and Medical Services.

Special Awards went to the Orthopaedics Department for resuming the hip and knee placement programme after a decade-long hiatus. The programme’s start was unfortunately curtailed due to the cyberattack in December.

The Ophthalmology department was also recognised for their ongoing efforts in reducing cataract cases for surgery by 90 per cent.

The most prestigious award, the Executive Chairman’s Award went to Monique Edwards of the Bed Management Department.