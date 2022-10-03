The Accident and Emergency Department (AED/A&E) of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be temporarily relocated to different areas throughout the hospital to facilitate maintenance within the department to further improve patient safety.

The process will occur between Friday, October 7, 2022, and Thursday, October 13, 2022

Acting Director of Medical Services, Dr Chaynie Williams, in a press release today, October 3, stated that “persons who need to access the AED, to do so via the Ambulance Yard,” and that “there will be Security detail present to guide patients.” The Ambulance Yard is located opposite the exit to the hospital on Martindale’s Road.

During the course of this temporary relocation, visitation to patients within the department will be restricted. Only children, the elderly, terminally-ill patients and persons in police custody will be allowed one (1) visitor at a time.

The QEH Board of Management regrets any inconvenience this may cause, and we ask that you continue to be patient with us during this time, as we continue to improve the services within the Accident and Emergency Department.

For more information on the operations of the QEH, please call the QEH Help Desk at 536-4800. You can also visit us at www.qehconnect.com or follow us @qehconnect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for updates.