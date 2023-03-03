The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) welcomed nine interns into the fold on Wednesday, March 1, as they commenced their one-year internship programme with the hospital, in partial fulfilment of the requirement to practise medicine in Barbados.

The doctors will work in the Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, and Paediatrics Departments during the next 12 months.

In her address, Director of Medical Services, Dr Chaynie Williams, reminded the interns to work hard in their respective departments every day.

Before welcoming them officially into the QEH, Dr Williams prompted the youthful doctors to utilise the help and assistance that is always nearby, citing that “there is always someone to call on to ask a question when needed”.

The doctors were all smiles and appeared ready for the challenge as they proceeded to their assigned departments in the hospital.