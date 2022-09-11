Home Caribbean Antigua & Barbuda Queen’s Counsel will now be called King’s Counsel Queen’s Counsel will now be called King’s Counsel By - September 11, 2022 Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP Facebook Twitter Gmail Linkedin I Like This RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Antigua and Barbuda remembers late Del Vecchio “We Build Back Better”: Browne says on the Anniversary of Hurricane Irma Gov’t to beef-up medics at Emergency Room