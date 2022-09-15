Australia’s Women’s Vice-captain, Rachael Haynes has announced her retirement from international and state cricket. She will finish her professional career entirely after this season’s Women’s Big Bash League with Sydney Thunder.

Haynes, a left-hand top-order batter, made her Australia debut in an One Day International against England

Women at Lord’s, London in 2009. A few days later made 98 on her Test debut at Worcester.

She scored 3,818 international runs with 2,585 of them coming in One Day Internationals including two centuries.

Her final international match was Australia Women’s gold-medal victory against India at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Haynes captained Australia on 14 occasions when filling in for Meg Lanning, most notably during the 2017-18 Ashes when Lanning was ruled out with a shoulder injury