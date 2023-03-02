The Cayman Islands Agricultural Society, with the support of the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure hosted the official draw for winners of the 2023 Cayman Agriculture Show raffle at the Government Administration Building, today (March 1).

Winners announced for the eight prizes as follows:

Mark Boiteau

1st – KYD $20,000.00

Derrick McLaughlin

2nd – AL Thompson Home and Garden Package

Joseph Agalos

3rd – Cow, Cayman Islands Agricultural Society

Samuel Powery

4th – 1/2 Day Luxury Yacht Charter, FamilyTime

Lloyd Samson

5th- KYD$1500 Gift Voucher, Roots Farm Store

Jacob and George Jackson

6th-Two-Night Stay at the Westin Grand Cayman Beach Spa and Resort

Duke Tibbetts

7th – Trip for Two to Sting Ray City, Outcast Charters

Marites Eden

8th- Round Trip Ticket to Miami, Cayman Airways

Prize winners should contact the Cayman Islands Agricultural Society via email at ca***************@gm***.com to make arrangements on collection.