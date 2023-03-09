Antigua and Barbuda has become the first country in the Caribbean to document the right of Rastafari to use cannabis as a sacrament.

Members of the Rastafari community were presented with their legal authorisation during a signing ceremony at the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

