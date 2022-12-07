RCIPS issues warning on currently circulating phishing email
The RCIPS Cybercrime team said today they are aware of an e-mail circulating purporting to be from Royal Bank of Canada, asking their customers to click on a link.
Police say this is a malicious link and should not be clicked or interacted with.
Anyone who has received this email and clicked on the link is advised to change their password for online banking.
Members of the public are reminded that your bank will never ask for your account number, name, address or password in an email or text message. They will only ask you to provide this information to verify your identity when you call them directly.
A screenshot of the body of the phishing email is below for awareness.
Phishing email screenshot (source: RCIPS)
The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that at about 8:45pm on December 5, officers responded to a report of a robbery at a service station on Hell Road in West Bay.
