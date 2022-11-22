In a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) press release today (November 22), the RCIPS shared that three RCIPS women in leadership positions travelled to the UK to attend the Women in Policing Conference in London.

The three female leaders attending the conference on behalf of the RCIPS were Deputy Chief Officer of the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Nancy Barnard, RCIPS Inspector Denise Anderson, and RCIPS Superintendent Wendy Parchment, who the RCIPS say were chosen to attend the conference because of their senior roles in the service, and the various areas of the service that they represent.

As to the benefits of the conference, conference organizers said that “The unique conference explores the role of women in policing and offers practical advice and coaching on how to further develop your career in times of change.”

In exploring the foregoing, the conference organizers noted the following items on the agenda for discussion:

Examine the barriers currently facing female leaders (and future leaders) in policing and hear how to overcome themUnderstand when and how gender plays a role in both organisational and personal advancementLearn how successful women negotiate for what they need to be effective leadersGain a deeper understanding of the skills, qualities and attributes needed to be a successful leaderRaise the visibility of women as senior leaders in policingCreate a lasting network of women leaders across the sector who are effecting change in policing

Commenting on the attendance of the three senior RCIPS leaders, Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne said:

We are grateful to the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office for facilitating this opportunity for our staff to attend this important conference. Women play invaluable roles throughout the service, and in police services around the world. The opportunity to network and gain advice and insight from women in leadership positions within police services in the UK and elsewhere will only serve to strengthen their capabilities and contributions to the police service here in Cayman.

Superintendent Wendy Parchment also commented on her experience, saying: “I am elated to have engaged with several female strategic leaders within the Met Police Service where our discussions were meaningful. Visits to the various Police Stations including our meeting with female Commissioner Angela McLaren of The City of London Police Force, our twin service, gave me the reassurance of future possibilities for the women within RCIPS.”

On other days, the two police officers who attended were also given the chance to shadow officers of London’s Metropolitan Police Service in specialist roles, such as the Custody Suite and also the Control Centre, both at Charing Cross Station.

The officers also attended the Network of Women where they met with senior officers who provided advice on Network formation, future aims and objectives.

A special visit to Scotland Yard was also arranged. The officers attended Wapping Police Station and were given an overview of their operations including their Territorial Support Group. Both officers were privileged to learn of various types of training and equipment used on operations. The two officers also joined the Marine Team on the Thames River.

Reacting to the experience, Inspector Denise Anderson said:

I was humbled to be given the opportunity to attend the Women In Policing Conference in London. It was truly amazing to listen to the stories behind the high ranking successful women officers. It has highlighted that changes are being made in policing, however it is very slow and we need to ensure we not only equip ourselves but also encourage and motivate other women to become successful. My biggest take away was the session with Mr. Sal Naseem, Regional Director for London, Independent Office for Police Conduct and how he made it a point to understand the struggles women face in such a male-dominated organization, and things he did to help women strive.

The group, accompanied by Project Officer Maria Stanley of the British Overseas Territories Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), also visited the Cayman Islands Government’s UK office, where they met with representative Dr. Tasha Ebanks-Garcia and assistant representative Phillippa Knights.

Thanking the FCDO, DCO Barnard said:

I appreciate all the FCDO has done to include the Cayman Islands on this learning opportunity, as well as Commissioner’s Byrne’s support of gender equity. As a group, we look forward to joining other police services across the British Overseas Territories, as we locally and regionally develop our own Women in Policing Networks. It is heartening to work towards offering support, understanding, and mentorship to all our female police officers and female police (civilian) staff whilst they navigate the challenges and opportunities of being a woman in policing.

More about Women in Policing conference

The one-day Women in Policing conference took place on Wednesday, November 16, and featured presentations on various topics such as addressing barriers to advancement, communicating effectively, leading with authenticity, raising the visibility of women as leaders within the field, and fostering positive cultural changes within the field.

Now in it’s sixth year, Women in Policing seeks to provide current and future leaders with the skills needed to correct this imbalance.

The unique conference explores the role of women in policing and offers practical advice and coaching on how to further develop careers in times of change.

Part of the discussion includes how to manage the challenges of modern leadership and help ensure momentum is not lost in recognising and rewarding female leaders in policing.

All three women attending on behalf of the RCIPS were able to network with women in policing from various jurisdictions, sharing experiences and advice in advance of the regional Women in Policing conference early next year.