During the month of December 2022, the RCIPS conducted operation Winter Guardian to provide support for the social and economic changes that come with the holiday period annually.

Leading up to the month of December, there had been 13 collisions, which resulted in the deaths of 14 individuals. There was also an increase in the use of firearms to commit crimes, with an emphasis on robberies. These matters were all taken into consideration for the execution of Operation Winter Guardian.

The operation focused on providing an increased police presence through high-visibility mobile and foot patrols in both commercial and residential areas, along with spontaneous vehicle checkpoints, both for traffic enforcement and education.

There was an increase in the number of Firearm Response Units deployed during the period, which provided wider coverage and reassurance for both unarmed officers and the community at large, according to the Royal Cayman Island Police Service (RCIPS).

A number of our administrative offices were closed down to boost the number of police officers to form part of the overall operation.

“We also had an increased media presence, providing step-by-step updates, police advisory notices and crime prevention messages throughout the month,” the RCIPS said.

At the end of the operation, on Monday 2 January, officers had made 35 arrests in relation to driving under the influence of alcohol. There were 253 reports of vehicle collisions, one of which was a fatal collision. Over 180 incidents were recorded that related to speeding.

Since the start of the operation, there have been six persons arrested and charged for various offences such as firearms, drugs and robbery. Officers executed five search warrants at home addresses in relation to the spate of robberies and other firearm-enabled crimes that had been occurring.

The RCIPS said there have been no incidents of robbery on Grand Cayman since 14 December.

Additionally, there were six other searches, in relation to drugs and other criminal activities. One firearm was recovered, along with several rounds of ammunition, as well as several vehicles, clothing and masks recovered for forensic examination. There were a number of reported incidents of serious assaults that took place during the month of December and from those, several arrests have been made, and one man has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“Our officers were committed to keeping the public safe and providing the reassurance they needed to go about their holidays without fear,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton.

“I want to thank all our officers who sacrifice their holidays, a time of family and celebration, to keep us safe every year, and thank the community for their continued support. On behalf of the Senior Command Team with the RCIPS we wish everyone a Happy New Year ahead.”