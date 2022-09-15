The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Breaking News

RCIPS to reach out to women allegedly assaulted by senior politician

Panton responds to alleged drunken incident at Ritz Carlton

Leaky pen and staff job cuts: King Charles under scrutiny

Dart announces new and enhanced employee benefits with focus on family

Macys.com

Clock Tower, Govt Admin Building illuminate blue to honour late queen

‘United Civil Service’ Wreath Laying Ceremony

National Trust gets approval to facilitate fundraising from US donors

‘The Queen has left a remarkable spirit of reconciliation and harmony’

What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest

Ebanks-Wilks updates financial industry players at Spectrum conference

Wednesday Sep 14

29?C
Cayman News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

The RCIPS is expected to reach out to the two women who were allegedly assaulted by a senior politician at a formal event on Tuesday evening.

“The RCIPS is aware of social media reports circulating of an incident/incidents of assault involving a senior politician on two women, which occurred at a formal event at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on West Bay Road, last night, 13 September,” the force said in a statement.

“No formal complaint has yet been made to the RCIPS by either of the women concerned. The RCIPS has commenced an investigation and will interview both women to ascertain whether a complaint/complaints are to be made,” the statement continued.

Premier Wayne Panton has said that he’s been made aware of the incident.

“Although I was not in attendance at the tourism event on Tuesday evening, I have received reports through social media and otherwise alleging an incident with a member of parliament,” he said.

No further information is available on the incident.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Cayman News

RCIPS to reach out to women allegedly assaulted by senior politician

Sport

Haaland scores for City in Champions League; Madrid, PSG win

Cayman News

Panton responds to alleged drunken incident at Ritz Carlton

More From

Cayman News

Dart announces new and enhanced employee benefits with focus on family

Dart recently announced new and enhanced employee leave benefits, which support families and provide flexibility in how paid time off is used.

Pre-pandemic internal research highlighted benef

Entertainment

Grenadian woman wins Emmy Award as exec producer for Lizzo’s show

Glenda N Cox, a Grenadian woman who spent her early years growing up in Trinidad and Tobago, has won an Emmy Award for her work as Executive Producer on Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Big Grrrls.

T

Environment

Region on alert for development of latest tropical depression

Meteorological agencies across the Caribbean and United States are closely monitoring a tropical disturbance that has the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone.

The US National Hurricane Ce

Cayman News

National Trust gets approval to facilitate fundraising from US donors

According to a press release, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands (NTCI) has been approved by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) America as a 501(c)(3) partner.

This approval facilitates pro

Environment

Large waterspout swirls off Cayman Islands

A large waterspout was spotted off the coast of Georgetown in the Cayman Islands on Tuesday, September 13.

Several people in the area captured the weather phenomenon spinning in the distance

Cayman News

Local bank says paper ?20 and ?50 notes being phased out

Customers must exchange or deposit existing ?20 and ?50 notes as soon as possible

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR