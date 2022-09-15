RCIPS to reach out to women allegedly assaulted by senior politician
The RCIPS is expected to reach out to the two women who were allegedly assaulted by a senior politician at a formal event on Tuesday evening.
“The RCIPS is aware of social media reports circulating of an incident/incidents of assault involving a senior politician on two women, which occurred at a formal event at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on West Bay Road, last night, 13 September,” the force said in a statement.
“No formal complaint has yet been made to the RCIPS by either of the women concerned. The RCIPS has commenced an investigation and will interview both women to ascertain whether a complaint/complaints are to be made,” the statement continued.
Premier Wayne Panton has said that he’s been made aware of the incident.
“Although I was not in attendance at the tourism event on Tuesday evening, I have received reports through social media and otherwise alleging an incident with a member of parliament,” he said.
No further information is available on the incident.
