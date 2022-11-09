One might think that it is impossible to get into real estate. You may even be questioning whether you can afford it.

Is the process tedious? What is the first step to getting started?

If becoming a real estate mogul is a part of your future “wealthy- self”, you’re at the right place to learn how to get started.

Real estate is a more tangible and hands-on method of investing compared to buying a share of a stock. It has become quite popular in today’s society.

So if you are interested, now is the time to start investing in real estate.

It is considered one of the most dependable ways of becoming wealthy and is said to be a smart way investment for several reasons.

For example, it offers diversity with your investments and gives you tangible ownership of an asset that appreciates in value.

Real estate also tends to own its value as long as the property is maintained and the location is attractive.

Another benefit to investing in real estate is that it offers flexibility. This means you can decide whether you want to rent the property, sell it or subdivide it in response to economic changes.

Now that you’ve learned some of the benefits of investing in real estate, here are some of the methods on getting started for beginners:

Owning rental property – Buying a property and renting it out to tenants is one of the most traditional ways of getting started. You are able to generate income with this method by charging your tenants more in rent than you’re paying in expenses. When the property has appreciated in value, you can sell it for more than the purchase price. Buying REITs – This stands for Real Estate Investment Trust. It is considered one of the easiest forms of real estate investing, making it a better option for beginner investors. REITs are companies that usually own and operate several real estate properties like commercial industries, warehouses, etc. Many REITs are publicly traded on stock exchange markets, making them accessible to investors like you. You can buy shares of as many REITs as you desire. You can make money with REITs through paid dividends on the shares you own. Also, you can sell your shares for more than what you paid for it. Flipping houses – When compared to buying and renting out a property, this is a more temporary method. Flippers purchase and renovate a property and then sell it back on the market at a higher value.

There are several ways to invest in real estate. I have just listed a few methods which would be easier for beginners. Bear in mind that if you have decided to go into real estate investment, please ensure that you are financially stable and you won’t be putting yourself in debt.

Keisha Bailey is an experienced investment strategist who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth, reclaim time and reach financial freedom by investing. She works with investors to create highly profitable portfolios so that they can build wealth faster. If you are looking to learn how to level up your money, she can be reached at [email protected]