In this file photo TT Red Force bowler Shannon Gabriel celebrates a wicket against the Guyana Harpy Eagles during the Super50 cup at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force sealed a spot in the final of the CG United Super50 Cup with a narrow ten-run win over Barbados Pride at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

Red Force captain Nicholas Pooran blazed a century (111) to lead his team to a daunting 312 for six in semi-final one.

Pooran continued his sensational form in the tournament with his second List A century. The left-hander cracked five boundaries and eight sixes in a commanding display, which came off just 82 balls. It took Pooran to the top of the run charts with 334 runs from seven matches and a batting average of over 200.

Batting first, Red Force lost Kjorn Ottley (1) and Jason Mohammed (0) cheaply in a brilliant opening spell from pacer Akeem Jordan. But Amir Jangoo (81 off 114 balls) and a resurgent Darren Bravo (54 off 65) repaired the innings with a 92-run partnership.

The wicket of Bravo brought Pooran to the crease, and the West Indies white-ball captain took the attack to the Bajans. Barbados captain Shai Hope used eight bowlers in an attempt to stem the flow of runs, to no avail.

When Jangoo and Pooran fell in the space of nine balls, TT were 256/5 in the 46th over, but Akeal Hosein’s late onslaught (42 off 20, three fours and three sixes) left Barbados demoralised as he took the Red Force past 300.

In response, the Pride got off to a dismal start, reduced to 13/2 inside the fourth over with Zachary McCaskie (one) and Kyle Hope (four) back in the pavilion.

Jonathan Carter (45) and Nicholas Kirton (35) both looked composed at the crease, but when they were dismissed Pride were 118/5 in the 27th over. West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel did most of the damage at the top, grabbing three of the first five wickets.

Roshon Primus came to the middle and played confidently, keeping Pride in the contest. Primus showed his power hitting ability and gave Pride a chance to win the match. He finished unbeaten on 130 off 79 deliveries, but solid death bowling by medium pacer Terrance Hinds and Gabriel helped Red Force prevail with the win. Primus struck ten fours and nine sixes.

Gabriel was the chief destroyer with 4/43 in ten overs.

Red Force will play the winner of the second semi-final between Guyana Harpy Eagles and Jamaica Scorpions in the final on Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at 2 pm.

SUMMARISIED SCORES

TT RED FORCE 312/6 (50 overs) – Nicholas Pooran 111, Amir Jangoo 81, Darren Bravo 54; Shemar Springer 4/64, Akeem Jordan 2/31 vs BARBADOS PRIDE 302/8 (50 overs) – Roshon Primus 130 not out, Jonathan Carter 45; Shannon Gabriel 4/43. Red Force won by ten runs