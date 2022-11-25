Red Stripe coordinates Jamaican-ness tour, led by Maleek Powell
LEFT: Jamaicanness tour organiser Maleek Powell (L) stood alongside Red Stripe Junior Brand Manager Arnaldo Martin by the bar at Twin Rivers Getaway in Gayle, St Mary. RIGHT: Dancehall recording artiste Press Kay was A-Okay with the river and a cold Red Stripe at the Twin Rivers Getaway in Gayle, St Mary. (Photos: Contributed)
Jamaica is the land of seemingly endless food, chill spots, and nature’s bounty that make many proud to call this island home.
As part of their vision to unearth and create awareness about some of these hidden gems, Red Stripe has coordinated a one-of-a-kind Jamaicanness Tour.
The Jamaicanness Tour afforded a group of Jamaicans the opportunity to explore the island with Jamaican adventurer and nature lover Maleek Powell.
The exciting sojourn started in Kingston and brought guests to various food and adventure spots at Hidden Springs in Discovery Bay, St Ann, and Twin Rivers Getaway in Gayle, St Mary.
Cedars and more. Red Stripe invites you to join them on a day full of fun, food, and rich Jamaican experiences.
Towels, bug repellent, sunblock, masks, sanitisers, and water shoes were among the items listed on the backpacking checklist.
And, once on site, guests were treated to delectable breakfast fare at the first stop – Hidden Springs, catered by the affable host Brigitte Gordon-Dixon – then lunch at Twin Rivers Getaway, catered by the xxx duo.
There’s something about the Mannish water that left guests wanting more. Others will say, the cold Red Stripe beers chilling in nature’s chiller – the near-ice-cold Twin Rivers stream, was the topper of the evening.
